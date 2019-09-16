Director M. Night Shyamalan Will Direct Two Films at Universal

Variety reports that director M. Night Shyamalan will produce two new films with Universal Studios. They will be released in 2021 and 2023.

"M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said. "There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects."

"There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films," Shyamalan said. "They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come."

Shyamalan is best known for screen thrillers like "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable." He recently directed "Glass," a sequel to both "Unbreakable" and his other recent film "Split."

