Digital Drama Series Returns For Season 2 On Amazon

Season 2 of After Forever picks up 6 months after Season 1 ended. Brian (2019 Emmy Award winner, Kevin Spirtas) is dating David (Mike McGowan) with whom he was set up at the end of Season 1 by his late husband's parents, Frannie and Carl (2019 Emmy Award nominee Anita Gillette, and Lenny Wolpe). Brian, with the help of family and friends is determined to move forward. However, moving on from the loss and memory of his husband, Jason (2019 Emmy Award nominee Mitchell Anderson), is extremely complicated.

At the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, Season 1 of After Forever, which told the story of Brian and Jason, their family and friends, made history winning 5 awards: Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Directing of a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Digital Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series. Those 5 awards made After Forever the most Emmy-awarded LGBT-themed drama series on any platform.

Season 1 of After Forever gathered rave reviews for telling the rarely seen story of vibrant, active, diverse "grown-up" gay men... a group who, like women, tend to disappear from television and film once they are no longer 20- or 30-something, not returning until they are elderly and non-sexual. It also received kudos for its unflinching honesty in dealing with loss, while still maintaining a sense of humor and of hope for the future, and its ability to touch a wide audience.

After Forever has attracted an enormous and incredibly diverse audience base of all ages, sexes, sexual identities and genders, who are extremely vocal on social media and in letters sent directly to the show about how much they love the characters and story, and in many cases, how the series has helped them move through their own grief or better understand the grief that a friend or loved one is going through.

Season 2 sees a return of most of THE AFTER Forever cast from Season 1:

Kevin Spirtas, Mitchell Anderson, David Dean Bottrell, Erin Cherry (2019 Emmy Winner), Finn Douglas, Anita Gillette (2019 Emmy Nominee), Cady Huffman (2019 Emmy Nominee), Peter Kim, Robert Emmet Lunney, Mike McGowan, Jim Newman, Erin Leigh Peck, Jonathan Rayson, Jamison Stern and Lenny Wolpe.

The returning cast is joined this season by Mary Beth Peil (Dawson's Creek, The Good Wife), Bill Brochtrup (NYPD Blue), Wyatt Fenner, Christopher J. Hanke, Michael McElroy, and Scott Redmond.

Season 2 of After Forever was again Executive Produced by its creators, Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, Written by Michael Slade, and Produced by Allison Vanore. It was directed by Tina Cesa Ward, and reunited DP Colleen Kwok, Editor Tracy Casper Lang, Post Sound Designer/Mixer Robb Padgett, Composer Rob Gokee, Production Designer Scott Michael Salame, Costume Designer Jennifer Kirschman and Key Make-up and Hair Stylist Angela Lynn Ware.





