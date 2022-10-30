Devouring Doodles, Elated Elephants, and Pampered Pit Bulls are Up Next on WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
Week Three of Season Three will air on The CW Saturday, November 5, 2022.
WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, will present Week Three of Season Three on The CW Saturday, November 5, 2022 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.
Elizabeth Stanton said, "I'm so happy to be returning to The CW for Season Three of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary."
Each week a celebrity guest introduces Elizabeth Stanton to their pets. WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.
Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray and Devon Werkheiser.
WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
"Episode 304" - (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
KATIE LECLREC STOPS BY - In this episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Devouring Doodles, Elated Elephants, Darting Dogs, Cuddling Cats, Pampered Pit Bulls, and a pair of cats who are bound to be famous magicians. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with Special Guest Katlie Leclrec ("Switched At Birth") with her dog, Joey, with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews. Segments include: Snuggle Time, Splish Splash, Jumping For Joy, Feeding Frenzy, Vanishing Act, Taking Flight, Busted and It's A WILD Life. (#304) Original airdate 11/5/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
"Episode 212" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton this episode includes Ferocious Ferrets, Pouncing Pit Bulls, Wacky Wombats, Fearless Fish, Crazy Cats, a Horse having the time of its life in a kiddy pool and Raccoons who seem to be very relaxed with no plans of getting up anytime soon. Tiera Skovbye (The CW's "Riverdale") appears as a Special Guest. Commentary is provided by Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#212). Original airdate 2/26/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily syndicated show, Co-Host of the annual HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on THIS JUST IN and The Agency.
WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com
Learn more about WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS by visiting the official website for the show at: https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/worlds-funniest-animals/about
October 30, 2022
