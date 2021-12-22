Deven Green & Ned Douglas Return For VERSUS Game Show Season Two

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Deven Green and musician Ned Douglas, bring us a second bigger and with more celebrity contestants season of Versus.

The show pits contestants against each other in six rapid-fire challenges that will test their trivia skills, memory, and even knowledge of their own social media. Each episode features a new set of mini-games that no-one can prepare for! In this game, accurate scorekeeping never gets in the way of having a good time, and winning prizes isn't as important as winning laughs.

Season 2 of Versus is double the length for three times as much fun with 12 friends competing against each other in 6 hilarious episodes. Audiences are invited to play along at home although you simply cannot study for their absurdly surreal challenges since instincts and luck will override smarts.

Contestants for season two will include Jake Shears (The Scissor Sisters), Sam Pancake (A Million Little Things), Kim Chi (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Detox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Lina Bradford (DJ Lina), Mark Anthony Samuel (General Hospital) and Jake DuPree, and Jackie Cox.

Versus season two premieres at 6pm PST on Revry on January 2, 2021.

Deven Green is the award-winning comedic chanteuse whom you recognize from the oft-quoted "Welcome to My Home" voice-over parody videos, being a mentor on "RuPaul's Drag Race," and appearing in videos, podcasts and onstage with the greatest drag queens in the world!

Ned Douglas is a platinum award-winning music programmer, engineer and producer with an extensive client list: Kesha, No Doubt, Katy Perry, Steve Nicks, and Celine Dion to name a few.

Together Deven and Ned have performed across NORTH AMERICA and Europe together in their inimitable live shows, have a best selling book, Top-10 music videos as well as creating songs for film, tv, animations and commercials. They are based out of sunny Palm Springs along with their VERSUS mascot and logo "WHO" the cat.

Watch the trailer here: