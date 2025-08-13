Derek Hough Tapped to Host Season 32 of EXTRA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Entertainment news magazine “Extra” has named four-time Emmy® Award-winner and musical theater performer Derek Hough as host, premiering in its 32nd season on September 8.

“Extra” has covered over 14 thousand red carpets, with over 80 thousand celebrity interviews, creating a quarter of a million minutes of original content. The show has received 12 consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, winning the Emmy in 2014, and the show took home the top prize again in 2016.

Hough said, “The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad. Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of ‘Extra.’ I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond."

Under Jeremy Spiegel, who has served as executive producer for over a decade, the 32nd season of “Extra” will be reimagined with brand-new segments built around Hough, original digital content and “Extras,” and with a dynamic new set and graphics. Hough will sit down for engaging and exclusive interviews with celebrity friends and take us behind the scenes of his many projects, including “Dancing with the Stars” and beyond. “Extra” offers a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment for 52 weeks a year.

About Derek Hough

As a four-time Emmy® Award winner and 13-time nominee, Derek Hough holds the record for most choreography nominations in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television, and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film “Make Your Move,” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Nashville,” as well as in “High School Musical: The Musical” for Disney+. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s “Spring Spectacular” co-starring alongside the Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti, and the critically acclaimed production of “Footloose” in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”

Heading into season 34 of the hit ABC series “Dancing with the Stars,” Hough is part of the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo for his sixth consecutive year as a head judge. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. His mirror ball wins came with celebrity partners that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin.

In November of 2024, Hough launched his first ever holiday tour, “Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays,” which visited 40 cities. The holiday tour followed Hough’s second solo tour, “Derek Hough Symphony of Dance,” which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada. His first tour, “Derek Hough Live: The Tour,” was in 2019, and prior to that, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert, “MOVE Live on Tour,” performing in 50 cities around the country. In 2015, they toured again, selling outscores of venues on their 47-city outing. In 2017, they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show “Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.”

In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency “Derek Hough: No Limit,” in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap, to salsa, hip-hop, and everything in between.