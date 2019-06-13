Derek Hough Signs First-Look Deal with Universal Television

"World of Dance" judge and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek Hough has signed a first-look producing deal for both alternative and scripted programming with Universal Television.

Hough has been a judge on NBC's competition series "World of Dance" for three seasons, dating back to the show's launch in May 2017. He also co-starred in the network's production of "Hairspray Live!" in 2016.

"Derek is incredibly engaged and passionate about every project he tackles and is exactly the type of talent we want to be in business with," said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. "We're excited to have him in the Universal Television family and work with him even closer as a producer to develop new and innovative ideas."

For the 2018-19 season, "World of Dance" averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, for a gain of 33% versus NBC's year-ago 18-49 average in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. timeslot.

Hough is a world-renown choreographer with nine Emmy nominations and two wins, and won ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" a record six times.

Hough is currently touring the nation with "Derek Hough: Live! The Tour." His first-ever solo tour, which stops in 59 cities, combines live music, dance and a new stage production.

On stage, he has performed at Radio City Music Hall's "Spring Spectacular," co-starring Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti, and the critically acclaimed production of "Footloose" in London's West End.





Related Articles View More TV Stories