Debra Wilson to Host the 24th Annual ADG Awards

Actress and comedian Debra Wilson will host the 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG.

Debra Wilson is best known as an eight-season cast member on the former FOX late night sketch comedy series, MADtv. She has co-hosted shows for The TV Guide Network, The Game Show Network and guest hosted Talk Soup for E! Entertainment, as well as scores of live events for non-profits. She has over 25 independent feature film projects under her belt, along with a thriving voice-over career in animated features, network announcing, television cartoons, and video games.

Wilson's career began in New York City, performing theater, sketch and improv. Her television career launched with two series Can We Shop, starring Joan Rivers, and Uptown Comedy Club, her first late night sketch comedy. Additional credits include the DreamWorks animated series on Netflix called All Hail King Julien, The Cartoon Network'sMao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, the Disney Channel's JUST ROLL WITH IT and a Hallmark Christmas movie slated for production this year.

As previously announced, Chuck Lorre, award winning television producer, writer and director, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring his prestigious Spectrum of extraordinary work over the past 20 years. Syd Mead, the "visual futurist" and concept artist known for his design contributions to science-fiction films such as Star-Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, and Blade Runner, has been named the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award, which will be presented posthumously.

Oscar®-nominated Art Director and Production Designers William J. Creber, best known for his work on the Irwin Allen disaster flicks The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno and the first three Planet of the Apes movies, and Roland Anderson, best known for his work on Breakfast at Tiffany's, White Christmas and Cecil B. DeMille's Cleopatra,will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the visual art of storytelling. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Joe Alves will receive the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), Denis Olsen from the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), Stephen Myles Berger from the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, and Jack Johnson from the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. A complete list of 2020 ADG Award nominations can be found adg.org/awards/adg/nominees/2020/

Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Final online balloting will be held through January 30, 2020 and winners will be announced at the dinner ceremony on Saturday, February 1, 2020. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers' signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.





