David Oyelowo and Nate Parker's Thriller NEWBORN Nabs AMC Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newborn, a thriller film from producer/star David Oyelowo and writer/director/producer Nate Parker, will be released theatrically on April 10th exclusively at AMC Theatres.

Produced by Aaron L. Gilbert and Christina Lee Storm, alongside Parker and Oyelowo through his Yoruba Saxon, the film co-stars Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo, Breaking) Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile) and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

Newborn follows Chris Newborn (Oyelowo), who, after serving seven years in solitary confinement, seeks to rebuild his life and reconnect with his famil,y only to find that freedom has become a terrifying psychological battleground.

Through their Mansa studios, Nate Parker and David Oyelowo have partnered with AMC to distribute the movie. “It was essential to us that audiences experience this emotionally charged, edge-of-your-seat thriller together—on the biggest possible stage, and AMC provides both scale and a dedicated audience," says writer/director Parker.

Oyelowo explains, “When it came to our distribution goals, AMC truly understood the empowering direct-to-consumer nature of the partnership we were seeking for our film while embracing the non-algorithmic yet immersive experience we wanted the audience to have."

“NEWBORN is the kind of bold, provocative, and original storytelling that comes alive on the big screen,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres. “We’re proud to be the exclusive exhibitor supporting a release model that prioritizes theatrical.”

David Oyelowo is a stage and screen performer who received Golden Globe and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations for his portrayal of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, and a year later also earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Nightingale.

On the big screen, Oyelowo's roles include The Book of Clarence, A Wrinkle in Time, A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe, A Most Violent Year, Interstellar, The Butler, Jack Reacher, Lincoln, Middle of Nowhere, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Paperboy and Don't Let Go.

On television, Oyelowo has appeared in Government Cheese, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Les Misérables, Complicit, Small Island, Blood and Oil and Spooks/MI5, among others.

In 2001, Oyelowo became the first black actor to play an English monarch for the Royal Shakespeare Company, in the role of Henry VI. Other stage credits include Prometheus Bound, Othello, and Coriolanus.