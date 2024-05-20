David Morse Joins Prime Video WE WERE LIARS Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Variety is reporting that Tony-nominated actor David Morse will be appearing in a regular role in the upcoming Prime series We Were Liars, based on the best-selling book by E. Lockhart.

Morse joins Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Candice KING in a series that is "a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.”

In the show, Morse will play Harris Sinclair, "the proud patriarch of the Sinclair family who built his fortune with a respected media empire. He abides by an endless set of life mottos: Be a credit to the family. Never discuss your problems in restaurants. All ailments can be cured by outdoor exercise. He is charming and warm — and always down to play a game of tennis with his daughters or his grandchildren, though he’s never once let them win. His private island off Martha’s Vineyard is his kingdom, and he reigns benevolently… or so it seems.”

Morse was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2022 revival of How I Learned to Drive and the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh, for which he received Tony Award nominations.

His other notable stage performances include the 1984 Los Angeles production of Of Mice and Men; Lanford Wilson’s Redwood Curtain, in which he originated the role of Lyman; Heather MacDonald’s An Almost Holy Picture; the Broadway production of The Seafarer; the Off-Broadway production of The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; and the original Off-Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama Desk Award, and an Obie Award. He can also be seen in Apple’s The Last Thing He Told Me, and The Morning Show, Netflix’s The Chair, HBO’s The Deuce, and Showtime’s The GoodLord Bird.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

