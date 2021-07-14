David Hasselhoff Will Star in C'EST MAGIQUE!

Larry Cech's South Pointe Pictures announces the launch of the new, dynamic production company in Cannes, along with its first feature film, the new English language comedy, C'est Magique (It's Magic!). David Hasselhoff (Baywatch, Dodgeball, The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Movie) and Larry Cech (Absinthe, 90 Minutes of the Fever) are set to star with a cavalcade of additional talent that will be announced shortly.

Top French comedic director, Nicolas Benamou (Babysitting, Babysitting II, Full Speed), is set to direct. His latest feature, the Christian Clavier helmer Do You, Do You Saint Tropez, will be released wide in theaters and across all platforms globally this month.

C'est Magique is the story about two French magicians who accidentally qualify to compete in the world's largest magic competition in Las Vegas. The film is based on actual events about Cech's time in Las Vegas including working for some of the largest magic and production shows in the world. The story was written by Benamou and Cech.

According to Benamou, the story is a melange of The Hangover and Little Miss Sunshine. "Las Vegas has always featured the best magicians of our time and I'm going to show you the worst of all time! You will love them! This project brings together two worlds that have always been dear to me: comedy and magic. To shoot a movie in the USA has always been a childhood dream for me. This project is the most exciting of anything I have done so far, it's magic!"

"I'm thrilled to be launching South Pointe Pictures in Cannes with C'est Magique, a fresh take on a trusted genre, with such amazing talent on board. This is the first of many features in the works that are commercially viable, with built-in global audiences, that stay true to their artistic integrity," Said Cech. "After spending so much time in France I've gotten to know the most amazing people and hear their stories and understand the culture and their love of life. My goal with the company is to bring a fresh take to these universal themes and hopefully make the distance between France and the US a little bit closer."

Cech's new banner South Pointe Pictures is set to produce the US/France co-production. Filming will take place in Paris and Las Vegas starting toward the end of the year.

David Hasselhoff is repped by ICM.