David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman Star in HELL ON THE BORDER

David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman star in the epic Western Hell on the Border, coming to select theaters and On Demand Friday, December 13 from Lionsgate.

This epic, action-packed Western tells the incredible true story of Bass Reeves (David Gyasi), the first black marshal in the Wild West. Having escaped from slavery after the Civil War, he arrives in Arkansas seeking a job with the law. To prove himself, he must hunt down a deadly outlaw (Frank Grillo) with the help of a grizzled journeyman (Ron Perlman). As he chases the criminal deeper into the Cherokee Nation, Reeves must not only dodge bullets, but severe discrimination in hopes of earning his star-and cement his place as a cowboy legend.

Watch the trailer here:





