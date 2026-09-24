Dave Franco Talks Helen Mirren's Naughty Questions, Marriage to Alison Brie, and Pet Rescue

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Dave Franco sat down with Drew Barrymore for a conversation that swung between celebrity fandom, animal rescue, and marriage advice, touching on his film 'Forgotten Island' along the way. Across three segments on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, Franco addressed a surprise from his childhood crush, recounted an unexpected pet rescue involving his wife Alison Brie, and offered a glimpse into what keeps their relationship steady.

The first clip found Franco caught off guard when Helen Mirren, whom he identified as a childhood crush, turned up with a round of pointed and playful questions for him. Barrymore let the moment play out as Franco reacted in real time, giving the segment its charge from his genuine surprise rather than a scripted bit. Mirren has been making the rounds herself promoting her series 'Mobland,' including a separate stop on the same show where she discussed getting kicked out of pubs over her bad language.

In the second appearance, Franco shifted into more personal territory, describing how Alison Brie rescued a bearded dragon that the couple named "Lil Boy." The story doubled as an introduction to Barrymore's own menagerie, with the segment built around Franco meeting the host's animals while recounting the rescue tale, all while promoting 'Forgotten Island.'

The third clip turned toward marriage, with Franco revealing a small, adorable routine he credits as part of what keeps his relationship with Brie strong. He also looked back on one of his first jobs during the same sit-down, giving Barrymore an opening to move between career reflection and relationship insight within a single conversation.

Taken together, the three segments gave Franco room to cover a wide range of material in one visit, from a starstruck reaction to Mirren to the domestic details of life with Brie. The pet rescue story and the marriage routine stood out as the most specific, unscripted moments, while the Mirren exchange offered the most immediate, reactive television of the three.

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