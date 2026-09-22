Dave Franco Recalls His Superbad Audition, Says He Cried Watching New Animated Film

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Dave Franco revisited his audition for Superbad and discussed his new animated film Forgotten Island during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon moved between a look back at one of Franco's earliest career milestones and a more personal reaction to his latest project.

Franco told Fallon about trying out for a role in Superbad, giving viewers insight into an audition process that came early in his acting career. He also spoke about being married to Alison Brie, adding a personal note to the wide-ranging chat.

The bulk of the appearance centered on Forgotten Island, Franco's new animated film. He revealed that watching the finished project brought him to tears, offering a candid, unscripted moment during the interview about his emotional response to seeing the work completed.

The segment gave national late-night audiences a mix of nostalgia and current promotion, with Franco moving fluidly between memories of his Superbad tryout and fresh reflections on Forgotten Island.

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