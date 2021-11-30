Dateline to Present MURDER IN THE HOUSE OF GUCCI Special

Friday's all-new DATELINE NBC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT will feature insiders close to the Gucci family speaking out for the first time on network TV about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former CEO and third-generation scion of the fashion empire.

The two-hour special, Murder in the House of Gucci, will also go inside the investigation that exposed how the family's business was undone by jealousy, backstabbing, and, ultimately, an act of murder, for which Maurizio's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted.

In her first interview, Maurizio's American ex-girlfriend breaks her silence to Dateline about her five-year relationship with the fashion icon, which began before he ended things with Patrizia. Sheree Loud tells Dateline correspondent Natalie Morales, "[Patrizia] was unkind, always put him down, didn't want to do anything that he wanted to do. He said he didn't love her anymore. He said he just had had enough."

Friday's special also features a network exclusive interview with Patrizia's friend Pina Auriemma, who was convicted of helping Patrizia plan Maurizio's murder. She tells Dateline that Patrizia was "more sad and sorry about losing her name," which led her to ask for help hiring a hitman. She explained, "I thought I would introduce her to some people I knew who were not capable of ever killing someone, but who certainly were capable of making money off of her." Watch the exchange below.

Additionally, the broadcast includes an exclusive interview with former CEO and Chairman of Gucci, Domenico De Sole, who opens up about working with THE FAMILY for more than 20 years. Morales also speaks with case prosecutor Carlo Nocerino, as well as Maurizio's financial advisor Andrea Morante.