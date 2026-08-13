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Photos: IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME Teaser Stars Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson

MACRO Film Studios' Charles D. King and James Lopez join the father-son drama as executive producers.

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Photos: IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME Teaser Stars Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson

A new teaser has arrived for IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME, the Sundance breakout film starring Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson alongside newcomer Bodhi Dell. The film is directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández, who was named to Variety's 10 Directors to Watch, and features a song from Jon Batiste. MACRO Film Studios' Charles D. King and James Lopez have joined the project as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez

Photos: IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME Teaser Stars Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson Image

The film premiered this year at Sundance to rave reviews and audience acclaim. It will be released in theaters in 30+ markets nationwide on September 18 following a special engagement on September 11 in Los Angeles, the hometown setting for the film.

Logline

In the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, twelve-year-old Lil Ant sees the world and his father the way all children should — full of myth, wonder, and unwavering belief. IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME is a breathtaking father-son story about imagination, family, and the grace we extend to the people we love.

Film Details

Directed and Written by: Walter Thompson-Hernandez

Starring: Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Bodhi Dell

Produced by: Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Ben Stillman

Executive Produced by: Robina Riccitiello, Steven Beckman, Isaac Ericson, Jennifer J. Pritzker, Sakurako Fisher, Meredith Crowley, Jonathan Weiner, Grace Lay, Tyler Bagley, Jack Chinery, Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jon Batiste, Ryan Lynn, Charles D. King and James Lopez

Distributed by: Rich Spirit

Release Date: September 11 (Los Angeles); September 18 (Nationwide)

Run Time: 95 Minutes

Instagram: @ifigowilltheymissme

Set in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME follows a twelve-year-old boy named Lil Ant and his father in a story centered on imagination and family. The film is set for a special Los Angeles engagement ahead of a wider theatrical release in more than 30 markets nationwide.


Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez
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