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THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Danielle Brooks and LE SSERAFIM

Danielle Brooks and LE SSERAFIM headline the daytime talk show's premiere week with performances and behind-the-scenes memories.

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THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Danielle Brooks and LE SSERAFIM

Premiere week continues on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, September 15, with EGOT-nominated actress Danielle Brooks, who takes a hilarious trip down memory lane with Jennifer, reflecting on their time together on Broadway in 'The Color Purple,' sharing hilarious impressions, and celebrating her incredible EGOT nomination!

Plus, K-pop sensations LE SSERAFIM perform their new hit 'Made My Night' and answer fan questions, from who gives the best advice to their favorite snacks and more!

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' continues with actress and newest 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Jenna Dewan visiting the Happy Place! Jennifer catches up with 'Project Runway' designer Christian Siriano, and 'Project Runway' judge and image architect Law Roach stops by!

Danielle Brooks on Being an EGOT Nominee: 'I'm Coming for the Other 3!'

LE SSERAFIM performs their brand new song 'Made My Night'!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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