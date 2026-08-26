IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME Poster Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release
Newcomer Bodhi Dell joins the cast in a father-son story set in Watts, with a song by Jon Batiste.
A new poster has debuted for IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME, following a win for 'Best Feature Film' at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival this month and the release of a new trailer last week.
Starring Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson along with newcomer Bodhi Dell, the Sundance breakout hit film is directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández and features a song from Jon Batiste.
The film premiered this year at Sundance to rave reviews and audience acclaim. It will be released in theaters in 30+ markets nationwide on September 18 following a special engagement on September 11 in Los Angeles, the hometown setting for the film.
Logline: In the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, twelve-year-old Lil Ant sees the world and his father the way all children should — full of myth, wonder, and unwavering belief. IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME is a breathtaking father-son story about imagination, family, and the grace we extend to the people we love.
Film Details
Directed and Written by: Walter Thompson-Hernandez
Starring: Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Bodhi Dell
Produced by: Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Ben Stillman
Executive Produced by: Robina Riccitiello, Steven Beckman, Isaac Ericson, Jennifer J. Pritzker, Sakurako Fisher, Meredith Crowley, Jonathan Weiner, Grace Lay, Tyler Bagley, Jack Chinery, Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jon Batiste, Ryan Lynn, Charles D. King and James Lopez
Distributed by: Rich Spirit
Release Date: September 11 (Los Angeles); September 18 (Nationwide)
Run Time: 95 Minutes
Instagram: @ifigowilltheymissme
Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez
Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez