IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME Poster Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

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A new poster has debuted for IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME, following a win for 'Best Feature Film' at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival this month and the release of a new trailer last week.

Starring Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson along with newcomer Bodhi Dell, the Sundance breakout hit film is directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández and features a song from Jon Batiste.

The film premiered this year at Sundance to rave reviews and audience acclaim. It will be released in theaters in 30+ markets nationwide on September 18 following a special engagement on September 11 in Los Angeles, the hometown setting for the film.

Logline: In the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, twelve-year-old Lil Ant sees the world and his father the way all children should — full of myth, wonder, and unwavering belief. IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME is a breathtaking father-son story about imagination, family, and the grace we extend to the people we love.

Film Details

Directed and Written by: Walter Thompson-Hernandez

Starring: Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Bodhi Dell

Produced by: Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Ben Stillman

Executive Produced by: Robina Riccitiello, Steven Beckman, Isaac Ericson, Jennifer J. Pritzker, Sakurako Fisher, Meredith Crowley, Jonathan Weiner, Grace Lay, Tyler Bagley, Jack Chinery, Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jon Batiste, Ryan Lynn, Charles D. King and James Lopez

Distributed by: Rich Spirit

Release Date: September 11 (Los Angeles); September 18 (Nationwide)

Run Time: 95 Minutes

Instagram: @ifigowilltheymissme

Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez



Photo Credit: Michael Fernandez

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