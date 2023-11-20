Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS

Get in, get out, get rich!

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed new game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big every Friday night. In the series, co-hosted by Emmy winner Jeannie Mai, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the “cage” before their time runs out and the doors close.

Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “beat the cage” for an even bigger cash prize.

RAID THE CAGE airs Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

“Show Me the Matri-Money” Tuesday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

It’s married couple versus married couple in this high-stakes duel for dollars. Which team will bring home the bacon?

“Lovebirds Battle” Friday, Dec. 1, 2024 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Two pairs of lovebirds go head-to-head and cheek-to-cheek in this classic “cage” match. Which team will live happily ever after?

“Holiday Extravaganza” Friday, Dec. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

A father-daughter duo faces off against married college sweethearts in this holiday episode! The cage is hollier, jollier and chock-full of life-changing prizes. Who’s on the nice list?

“Best Friends” Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

These friends are close, but their enemies are closer in this battle between besties. Who will prevail in this punishing prizefight?

“Old Friends vs. New Family” Tuesday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Best buds of 30 years take on a pair of new parents. Who will take home the loot?

“Mommas’ Night” Tuesday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

In the RAID THE CAGE season finale, it’s all about the moms, as a mother-son team take on a mother-daughter duo in this mighty maternal melee. But which momma will emerge victorious.