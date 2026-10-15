Daisy Edgar-Jones Recalls Bonding with Paul Mescal on NORMAL PEOPLE

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Daisy Edgar-Jones described how a particular moment on set became a bonding point with co-star Paul Mescal while filming 'Normal People,' sharing the story during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The actress also used the conversation to weigh in on why Jane Austen's romance stories still hold up two centuries after they were written.

In the first clip, Edgar-Jones walked Barrymore through the circumstances that led to her and Mescal connecting on the 'Normal People' set, framing it as one of the more memorable parts of working on the project. The discussion then shifted to Austen, with Edgar-Jones offering her take on the lasting appeal of the author's romantic storytelling.

A second clip turned to lighter territory, with Edgar-Jones recounting a scene from 'Sense and Sensibility' that made her laugh so hard during filming that it led to an unexpected reaction. Barrymore used the segment to run through a round of quick, fun questions with Edgar-Jones, keeping the tone of the appearance informal.

Both segments were taped for THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, pairing a look back at Edgar-Jones's work on 'Normal People' with behind-the-scenes color from her time on 'Sense and Sensibility.'

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