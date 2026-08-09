Connell and Marianne Confront Their Past in New NORMAL PEOPLE Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A reunion at a party sets off a pointed conversation about the past in a new clip from NORMAL PEOPLE shared by Hulu, centering on Connell and Marianne, played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The scene finds the pair re-introduced by Marianne's new boyfriend Gareth, played by Sebastian De Souza, before Connell and Marianne end up hashing out the last time they saw each other and the rumors that circulated about them both.

The clip plays out as a quiet, tension-filled exchange between the two former partners, with the awkwardness of the reintroduction giving way to a more direct reckoning with their history. Rather than offering broader plot context, the scene focuses tightly on Connell and Marianne working through what was left unsaid between them.

The moment underscores the dynamic that has long defined the relationship between the two characters, with old rumors resurfacing as a point of friction even as both have moved into new circumstances, Marianne now with Gareth by her side. The clip gives viewers a self-contained look at how that history still lingers beneath the surface of a seemingly casual social encounter.

NORMAL PEOPLE is streaming now on Hulu, with the newly shared clip offering fans another glimpse at the charged chemistry between Connell and Marianne that has anchored the series.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...