Daisy Edgar-Jones Calls Elinor Dashwood Her Dream Role
The actress also talked about her current playlist and books she would like to see adapted for film.
Daisy Edgar-Jones appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Elinor Dashwood in the new film adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, describing the part as her dream role. During the conversation, she also shared what she has been listening to lately and named other books she would like to see turned into films.
Edgar-Jones stars opposite Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane and Herbert Nordrum in the film, which also features George MacKay and Fiona Shaw. The adaptation is directed by Georgia Oakley and written by Diana Reid, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint and Jo Wallett producing for Focus Features and Working Title.
Sense and Sensibility opened in theaters on October 16. The cast has made a round of promotional appearances ahead of the release, including a Los Angeles premiere at the United Artists Theater where Edgar-Jones, Creed-Miles, Balfe, Dillane, Nordrum, Stacy Martin and Bethany Slater turned out alongside producer Tim Bevan and composer Roger Goula.
Edgar-Jones's castmate Herbert Nordrum also appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Col. Brandon in the same film, detailing the dialect work he did to take on an English accent for the role.
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