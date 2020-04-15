DUNCANVILLE To Conduct Online Table Read for Charity

Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones and their "Duncanville" castmates will conduct virtual table read to benefit Feeding America. The table read will take place on Friday, April 17 @ 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET on the Animation Domination Youtube Channel!

Co-creators and executive producers Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, along with cast members Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester and Joy Osmanski, will read the "Pilot" episode of "Duncanville" together.

From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, "The Carmichael Show," "Parks and Recreation") comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

Like most 15-year-olds, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls...but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He's not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he's never anything less than amazing.

Duncan's mom, ANNIE (Poehler), a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so. Duncan's father, JACK (Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"), husband to ANNIE, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who's determined to be a better dad than the one he had. He's constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and annoyed that his kids won't friend him.

Duncan's 12-year-old sister, KIMBERLY (Riki Lindhome, "Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special," "Another Period"), is awkward, emotional and can hold grudges forever, while waiting patiently for revenge. She's all emotions all the time and nobody's problems are bigger than hers.

Duncan confides in his friend and class clown, BEX (Betsy Sodaro "Another Period," "Disjointed"), so much so, sometimes he even forgets she's a girl. His stylish and swaggy friend, YANGZI (Yassir Lester, "Making History"), is proud to be a cool trend setter. Yangzi has learned that if he promotes companies on social media, they'll always send him awesome free swag. Duncan's next-door neighbor, WOLF (Zach Cherry, "You," "Crashing"), is a bit reckless, having very little parental supervision.

Guest voices in the series are Emmy nominee Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation," "Angie Tribeca") as MIA, Duncan's on-again, off-again crush, who never met a cause to which she wouldn't dedicate her life; and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa ("American Dad!," "BoJack Horseman") as MR. MITCH, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, and occasional gym coach and school nurse, due to budget cuts. Joy Osmanski ("Santa Clarita Diet") voices JING, Duncan's six-year-old sister, who likes to shout "Watch me!" before executing the world's slowest cartwheel.

DUNCANVILLE is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and FOX Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment (BOB'S BURGERS).





