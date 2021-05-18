DREAMING GRAND AVE Arrives on VOD May 25

From writer/director Hugh Schulze (CASS) comes DREAMING GRAND AVENUE, a wholly original and ethereal tale of the connection between two young adults who DON'T know one another in their waking lives but continually meet in each other's dreams.

Jimmy (Jackson Rathbone, Twilight franchise) is a talented but struggling artist in Chicago who is trying to find his place in the world. Elsewhere in Chicago, Maggie (Andrea Londo, TV's Narcos) loves her job at a children's day care center even as she is plagued by nightmares of Chicago's youth slain in the crossfire of gun violence. Idealists and dreamers, this good-hearted pair of twenty-somethings find themselves navigating through memories, traumas, hopes and desires in both the sleeping and waking worlds, which soon begin to blur. But with help of a dream detective, a sleep scientist and the poet Walt Whitman himself, Jimmy and Maggie will discover the truth of their linked destiny.

Filled with charm, poetry, mystery and a fantastical kind of dream logic, DREAMING GRAND AVENUE is shot and set in Chicago, and filmmaker Schulze considers the city itself to be a character in the film. This includes, of course, the Grand Avenue train stop of the title.

"Chicago itself has such a unique history and character [and I wanted DREAMING GRAND AVENUE] infused with imagery and a landscape those who love the city could relate to," said filmmaker Hugh Schulze, who has spent the majority of his life in Chicago. "The story of Jimmy and Maggie could certainly be told (and is being told in its own way) in other cities - but it would look and feel very different. Cities dream and I think the dreams of Chicago are unique to this place."

Following its ongoing limited theatrical release, DREAMING GRAND AVENUE will be released on VOD (AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu and YouTube) for the first time on May 25, 2021. The director is available for interviews.

A film for everyone who's ever said to themselves, "This is a dream, right?" DREAMING GRAND AVENUE offers a mysterious but transcendental journey across a one-of-a-kind dreamscape.

More information on Dreaming Grand Avenue may be found on the MUSIC BOX FILMS website here.

Watch the trailer here: