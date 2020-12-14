DPR Evolves Into the Oriel Company

Carleen Donovan, Chloë Walsh, and Jen Appel announce the launch of The Oriel Company. The modern creative lab and idea house handles media relations, integrated communications, and entertainment consulting for a myriad of GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, Academy® Award-nominated actors, and leading brands. The firm maintains bicoastal offices in both New York and Los Angeles.

Company, Carleen Donovan commented, "Collectively, Chloë, Jen, and myself share so many great memories and an incredible 20 plus year history of collaborating together. We also share the same philosophy regarding our clients. By teaming up, we wanted to leverage the reach of a larger agency with the concentration of a boutique. The Oriel Company presents the opportunity to do just that and deliver the gold standard in commitment to our roster and projects."

Chloë Walsh and Jen Appel concurred, saying, "It's with great enthusiasm we announce this new venture. Being reunited with our longtime friend and colleague Carleen as DPR turns into The Oriel Company, is a hugely exciting endeavor. What Carleen and her staff have achieved in the last five years is incredibly impressive. This is a wonderful opportunity to vastly expand the company from our position on the West Coast. We all share a vision for a forward-thinking, creative media lab and are thrilled to bring our clients into this dynamic and diverse new landscape.

We've both enjoyed the time spent working under the Grandstand umbrella over the past few years and would like to thank Meghan Helsel, Kate Jackson, Dana Erickson and Lisa Gottheil for their expert support. We feel lucky to be a part of such a strong female-led community of entertainment executives and look forward to celebrating one another's continued successes."

In addition to DPR's existing roster of talent, Walsh and Appel will be bringing André "3000" Benjamin, Arctic Monkeys, Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, THE INTERNET, The Kills, The Killers, Liz Phair, Matt Martians, Michael Stipe, Phoebe Bridgers, Phoenix, Robyn, Steve Lacy, Syd, Weezer, and many more to The Oriel Company.

Be on the lookout for more news and further announcements soon.

The Oriel Company sets and upholds the gold standard for integrated communications, entertainment consulting, and 360-degree creative strategy. Founded in 2020, the company represents a diverse roster of GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, critically acclaimed award-winning actors, brands, entrepreneurs, and thoughts leaders whose influence eclipses boundaries. Operating in bicoastal New York and Los Angeles, this collective of creative storytellers collaborates with partners throughout culture in order to elevate clients to the top of the global conversation.