Imelda Staunton Confirms Final DOWNTON ABBEY Movie

Imelda Staunton has confirmed that a final Downton Abbey film is in the works.

“There will be the final film – there you go," Staunton said on BBC Radio 2, Deadline reports. Details on the plot, cast, and release date are being kept under wraps.

Written by Julian Fellowes – who wrote the book for musicals like Mary Poppins and School of Rock – Downton Abbey started as an ITV series in 2010, also airing on PBS. The series ran for six seasons and has spawned two other films.

The franchise has seen several theatre actors appearing throughout its iterations, including Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle, Dan Stevens, Dominic West, and more.

Since the series wrapped up, Fellowes has begun working on The Gilded Age, an American period drama starring numerous Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Kelli O'Hara, Cynthia Nixon, Donna Murphy, and more.

The most recent Downton Abbey film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, followed the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.

Staunton will be seen this summer in the long-awaited West End revival of Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium. The production will begin performances on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a strictly limited 10-week season. Check out who will be joining Staunton in the musical here.