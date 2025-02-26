DOCTOR WHO Sets Season Two Premiere Date; Alan Cumming to Guest Star

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Branded Television and the BBC have jointly announced that season two of “Doctor Who” will premiere Saturday, April 12 (12:00 a.m. PDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.

Tony-winner Alan Cumming (“The Traitors”) will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing KING James I in the 2018 episode “The Witchfinders.”

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of ‘Doctor Who’ wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

In Season 2, The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.

The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

In addition to Davies, executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. “Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

