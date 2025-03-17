DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Comes to DVD and Blu-ray in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TV’s favorite serial killer is back when the SHOWTIME Original prequel series, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN, arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray Steelbook on June 10 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The three-disc set includes exclusive bonus content, offering fans behind-the-scenes access and surprises. Additionally, the limited edition steelbook showcases a re-imagined cover, featuring a signature Dexter pose with a modern twist, highlighting the new talent.

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without GETTING ON law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Additional cast for DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN includes Golden Globe® nominee Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt and special guest star, Emmy® winner Sarah Michelle Gellar, as Tanya Martin. Golden Globe® and SAG winner Michael C. Hall also returns to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head.

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, Nurse Jackie) and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (DEXTER), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer. For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif with production supervised by Tara Power. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Dissecting Dexter: Original Sin

