DECAL Acquires RIDE THE EAGLE Film

New independent distributor DECAL has acquired worldwide rights to the comedy RIDE THE EAGLE. The film is directed by Trent O'Donnell ("New Girl," "No Activity") with a screenplay by O'Donnell and Jake Johnson ("New Girl," Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse), who also stars alongside Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Juno) and D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "Barry"). DECAL, launched earlier this year, will release RIDE THE EAGLE in theaters, on demand and digital on July 30, 2021.

"In the midst of the pandemic, while missing everyone, Trent O'Donnell and I wanted to make a movie about people coming together," said Jake Johnson. "We also want to introduce the greatest actor of our generation: my dog Nora."

"We are beyond thrilled to be part of the WILD and wonderful world that is RIDE THE EAGLE," said DECAL's Ayo Kepher-Maat and Sara Castillo. "Jake Johnson and his equally lovable ensemble have crafted a surefire summer crowd-pleaser, and we're delighted to bring this to audiences the world over."

When Leif's (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey's WILD world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

O'Donnell, Johnson and Carden also produced RIDE THE EAGLE along with Joe Hardesty ("Dead to Me," "No Activity") and Huey Park ("Utopia," "The Affair"). Daniel Haworth, Pete Williams (The New Breed) and Billy Bungeroth ("The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth") served as co-producers of the film.

The deal was negotiated by DECAL's Senior Vice President, Ayo Kepher-Maat with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers. Myriad Pictures is handling international.