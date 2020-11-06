DAYS OF OUR LIVES Stars Celebrate 55 Years on NBC With Virtual Day of Days Fan Event

The event will take place on November 21.

In celebration of one of the most iconic and enduring series in daytime television and on the heels of its 55th anniversary, the stars of NBC's longest-running drama, "Days of our Lives," will be continuing its annual "Day of Days" tradition with a special virtual fan event on Saturday, Nov. 21.

This complimentary event will offer fans the chance to get to know some of their favorite cast members virtually through Q&A panel sessions, quizzes and trivia challenges; a virtual behind-the-scenes set tour with an exclusive look at Salem in 2020; "at-home" content with cast members; and much more. This first-of-its-kind fan event will be accessible to everyone across the U.S. (and abroad) from the comfort and safety of their own home.

This virtual fan website will launch the morning of Nov. 21 starting at 10 a.m. ET, with new content being released throughout the day. Fans will have the opportunity to browse the site and engage and watch new content provided by the actors. Fans should stay tuned to the show's official social media pages for more information, including the fan event to follow.

Some of the "Days" stars participating include Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Brandon Barash, Robert Scott Wilson, Lauren Koslow, Josh Taylor, Marci Miller, Billy Flynn, Emily O'Brien, Cady McClain, Matthew Ashford, Judi Evans, Wally Kurth, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey, Nadia Bjorlin, Mike Manning, Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Camila Banus, Isabel Durant, Lindsay Arnold, Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Eric Martsolf, Arianne Zucker, Stacey Haiduk, Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, John Aniston, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lucas Adams, Suzanne Rogers, Galen Gering, Tamara Braun, Bryan Dattilo.

"Days of our Lives," which is about to begin its 56th season, is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

"Days of our Lives" is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is THE HEAD writer.

For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/days-of-our-lives

