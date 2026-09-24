DAY DRINKER Teaser Trailer and Images Released
The Marc Webb-directed horror film stars Johnny Depp, Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz in a yacht-set thriller.
Lionsgate has released a teaser trailer and new images for DAY DRINKER, a horror film starring Johnny Depp, Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.
In DAY DRINKER, a private-yacht bartender (Madelyn Cline) encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Johnny Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Penélope Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.
The film is directed by Marc Webb and written by Zach Dean. It is produced by Basil Iwanyk p.g.a., Erica Lee p.g.a., Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean and Nathan Kahane. Executive producers are Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Marc Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti and Adrián Guerra.
Lionsgate presents in association with 30WEST and Media Capital Technologies, a Thunder Road production in association with IN.2, a Nostromo Picture / Baby Door production.
DAY DRINKER is not yet rated and is scheduled for release in U.S. theaters on March 26, 2027.
Film Details
Genre: Horror
Rating: This film is not yet rated
U.S. Release Date: March 26, 2027
Directed by: Marc Webb
Written by: Zach Dean
Produced by: Basil Iwanyk p.g.a., Erica Lee p.g.a., Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean, Nathan Kahane
Executive Producers: Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Marc Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Adrián Guerra
Cast: Johnny Depp, Madelyn Cline, and Penélope Cruz
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