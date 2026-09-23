THE INVITE to Stream on HBO Max
The A24 drama directed by Olivia Wilde stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.
A24's THE INVITE will make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on Friday, October 23. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET. THE INVITE stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.
Joe and Angela's marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?
The film is directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. It is produced by David Permut, Ben Browning, and Megan Ellison.
In addition to A24's collection, HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, and more, including recent features like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' and franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination.'
About HBO Max
HBO Max is the global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, offering scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. HBO Max is home to entertainment brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory.'
HBO is available through the HBO linear channels and the HBO Max streaming platform, which is available globally in 65 countries. HBO's programming includes 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' 'The White Lotus,' 'Succession,' and 'Euphoria,' as well as titles including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' and 'The Wire.'
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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