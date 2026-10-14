DATELINE to Air All-New Report on Mississippi Millionaire Murder
Andrea Canning reports on the investigation into Carpenter's death in Tippah County, Mississippi.
Dateline's two-hour 'The Betrayal of Kirby Carpenter' airs Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.
When Kirby Carpenter, a 36-year-old self-made millionaire, is found murdered outside his Mississippi home, investigators initially suspect a robbery targeting his cash and valuable collectibles. As the investigation unfolds, authorities turn their attention to someone close to Kirby, raising questions about what really led to his murder.
The episode is reported by Andrea Canning.
Interviews With
Kirby's girlfriend Caitlin Spence, Kirby's mother Mattie Jane Jones, Kirby's sister Kaysie Barnes, Chief Investigator with the Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chris McCallister, Special Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Josh Jarvis, District Attorney Ben Creekmore, Jeffrey Spence's Defense Attorney John McNeil, Kirby's brother Robbie Carpenter, Caitlin's sister Carolyn Aguayo, Caitlin's brother-in-law and Carolyn's husband Giovanni Aguayo, Caitlin's dad Jeffrey Spence and Caitlin's attorney Tony Farese.
The story is set in Tippah County, Mississippi.
About Dateline NBC
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 35th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.
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