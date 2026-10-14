DATELINE to Air All-New Report on Mississippi Millionaire Murder

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dateline's two-hour 'The Betrayal of Kirby Carpenter' airs Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

When Kirby Carpenter, a 36-year-old self-made millionaire, is found murdered outside his Mississippi home, investigators initially suspect a robbery targeting his cash and valuable collectibles. As the investigation unfolds, authorities turn their attention to someone close to Kirby, raising questions about what really led to his murder.

The episode is reported by Andrea Canning.

Interviews With

Kirby's girlfriend Caitlin Spence, Kirby's mother Mattie Jane Jones, Kirby's sister Kaysie Barnes, Chief Investigator with the Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chris McCallister, Special Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Josh Jarvis, District Attorney Ben Creekmore, Jeffrey Spence's Defense Attorney John McNeil, Kirby's brother Robbie Carpenter, Caitlin's sister Carolyn Aguayo, Caitlin's brother-in-law and Carolyn's husband Giovanni Aguayo, Caitlin's dad Jeffrey Spence and Caitlin's attorney Tony Farese.

The story is set in Tippah County, Mississippi.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 35th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me