DATELINE to Air NOISES IN THE NIGHT Friday, DEADLY DETOUR Saturday

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NBC's DATELINE will present two new episodes examining separate criminal cases, with NOISES IN THE NIGHT airing Friday and DEADLY DETOUR following on Saturday. The Friday episode centers on the murder of a popular high school student in Knoxville, Tennessee, featuring an interview conducted by correspondent Andrea Canning with two students who assisted police in solving the case. The Saturday episode, reported by Josh Mankiewicz, examines the case of Atlanta attorney Tex McIver, who claimed he accidentally shot his wife, Diane McIver, a claim questioned by local prosecutors.

Dateline's 'Noises in the Night' airs Friday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. A community in Knoxville, TN, is shaken when a popular high school student is found murdered in her bed. In an exclusive interview, two students who helped police solve the case speak to Andrea Canning. The episode is reported by Andrea Canning from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dateline's 'Deadly Detour' airs Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. When Atlanta attorney Tex McIver claims to have accidentally shot his wife Diane McIver, the local prosecutor questions his story. The episode is reported by Josh Mankiewicz from Atlanta, Georgia.

DATELINE, now in its 34th season, airs Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c and is anchored by Lester Holt, with correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Episodes also stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel, along with additional platforms including Roku, Tubi and Pluto TV. Liz Cole serves as senior executive producer and Paul Ryan as executive producer.

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