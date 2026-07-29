DATELINE to Air New Episode on Michigan Mom's Disappearance

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DATELINE will broadcast a new episode centered on the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Michigan mother who vanished from her farm in Lenawee County while her car remained in the driveway and her wedding ring was left behind. The report, titled THE DAY DEE DISAPPEARED, follows a three-year investigation that stalled until a single X-ray image provided a breakthrough. Correspondent Andrea Canning reports the episode, which includes interviews with prosecuting attorney Jacqueline Wyse, assistant prosecuting attorney David McCreedy, retired road patrol deputy Austin Hall, Dee's brother Gregg Hardy, sister-in-law Shelley Hardy, nephew Parker Hardy, friend Kathryn Adams, defense attorney Mary Chartier and private investigator and attorney Billy Little.

The Day Dee Disappeared

THE STORY: When Dee Warner vanishes from her farm, her family is alarmed as her car is still in the driveway and her wedding ring was left behind. After three years of countless leads and no answers, a single X-ray image reveals the truth.

REPORTED BY: Andrea Canning

INTERVIEWS WITH: Prosecuting attorney Jacqueline Wyse, assistant prosecuting attorney David McCreedy, retired road patrol deputy Austin Hall, Dee's brother Gregg Hardy, Dee's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy, Dee's nephew Parker Hardy, Dee's friend Kathryn Adams, defense attorney Mary Chartier and private investigator and attorney Billy Little

WHERE: Lenawee County, Michigan

The Night of the Audition

THE STORY: Days after landing the biggest audition of her acting career, newlywed Shannon Madill Burgess fails to show up for a family gathering, leaving her loved ones in a panic. As investigators dig deeper, unsettling details emerge that change the direction of the investigation.

REPORTED BY: Keith Morrison

INTERVIEWS WITH: Shannon's mother Lisa Madill, sister Erin Madill and brother Tyler Madill, detective Christina Witt, Ian Wallace

WHERE: Calgary, Alberta

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 34th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

DATELINE will follow the Michigan report with a separate one-hour episode, THE NIGHT OF THE AUDITION, examining the disappearance of Shannon Madill Burgess in Calgary, Alberta, reported by Keith Morrison. Both episodes are part of DATELINE's 34th season, anchored by Lester Holt with correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

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