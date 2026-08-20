DATELINE to Air "Simply Diabolical" Episode, "The Butterfly" to Follow

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NBC's DATELINE will present two new episodes this week, with 'Simply Diabolical' airing Friday and 'The Butterfly' following on Saturday.

Dateline's one-hour 'Simply Diabolical' airs Friday, August 21 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The episode centers on Michelle Hadley, who speaks to Dateline correspondent Dennis Murphy after being falsely accused of setting up an attempted rape in a case that is back in the spotlight, continuing to make national headlines. The episode is reported by Dennis Murphy from Anaheim, California.

Dateline's two-hour 'The Butterfly' airs Saturday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The episode investigates the case of a young Ohio woman who vanishes one summer night, prompting her community to conduct a massive search. The episode is reported by Andrea Canning from Fairfield, Ohio.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 34th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

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