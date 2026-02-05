DARK WINDS Renewed for a Fifth Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In advance of its upcoming Season 4 premiere, AMC Networks has renewed the noir drama Dark Winds for a fifth season. Consisting of eight hour-long episodes, Season 4 premieres Sunday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The series follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Che (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) of the Navajo Tribal Police solving mysteries on their reservation amid increasingly violent crimes in the 1970s. Season 5 will begin filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and will also consist of eight, hour-long episodes set to debut in 2027.

"Over four seasons, Dark Winds has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue THE JOURNEY alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon," said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios. "Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can’t wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe.”

“Thank you to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of AMC Networks for continuing to support and believe in Dark Winds,” said executive producer and star Zahn McClarnon. “It’s such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I’m excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us.”

Said executive producer and showrunner John Wirth, “For four seasons now AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that’s become a training ground for Native artists, we’re thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of Dark Winds.”

The new season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime.

This season also marks McClarnon's television directorial debut. Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, viewers can watch the first three seasons on AMC+ and via The AMC Collection on Netflix.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a roster of new cast members including Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland. John Wirth serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC