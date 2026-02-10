DANCING WITH THE STARS Fan Convention Set for Summer 2026 Feat. Whitney Leavitt, Elaine Hendrix, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Your favorite contestants are dancing to Palm Springs stages this summer for Dancing with the Stars Con. Taking place Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2 at Acrisure Arena, the event will celebrate the hit ABC series, serving as the first fan convention inspired by the show.

News of the event was first announced on Tuesday by Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei on Good Morning America, where it was also confirmed that Season 34 fan-favorite Witney Carson, along with DWTS alum Ginger Zee, will also be in attendance.

Dancing with the Stars Con will feature live dance performances on the ballroom floor, interactive live panels, interactive photo experiences, exhibits, Q&A sessions, and exclusive merchandise.

This 3-day event will feature appearances by Dancing with the Stars professionals, including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart.

Former celebrity Mirrorball Champions and fan-favorite contestants appearing will include Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi, Ginger Zee, and legendary DWTS Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, plus more to be announced.

Produced by Faculty in association with BBC Studios, tickets & VIP packages go on sale Saturday, February 14 at 10 am PST. Tickets will also be available starting with a Verizon presale and Mirrorball Member presale that begins Thursday, February 12. Head here for more information. 3-Day Early Bird tickets start at $199 + fees.

“We are so excited to bring Dancing with the Stars fans a truly once-in-a-lifetime event. For the first time ever, we’ll assemble the largest cast of pro dancers, Mirrorball Champions, and fan-favorite celebrities from throughout the show’s twenty-year history for an action-packed, full-weekend experience that will thrill audiences. When everyone is under one roof, anything can happen — and we can’t wait to bring the ballroom to life this summer in Palm Springs," said Jared Paul of Faculty Productions.

“Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance," Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios & Executive Producer, Dancing with the Stars added. "For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special.”

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed, choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless