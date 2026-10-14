DANCING WITH THE STARS Eliminates Couple On Super Bowl Night
Celebrities and pro partners danced to songs from past Super Bowl halftime shows before the vote.
A Super Bowl-themed night on DANCING WITH THE STARS ended with another couple eliminated, and ABC News' Ginger Zee took GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers behind the scenes of the episode. Zee reported from the set as the remaining celebrities and their professional partners performed routines set to songs that have been featured in Super Bowl halftime shows through the years.
The segment focused on the preparation and atmosphere surrounding the themed broadcast, with Zee capturing the behind-the-scenes buildup before the results were announced. The episode continued a season format that has paired weekly performance themes with live elimination results.
The elimination marks the latest result from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, which has already seen multiple couples voted off over the course of the competition. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has provided ongoing coverage of the season, from rehearsal footage ahead of the premiere to recaps following each week's results.
The show's season 35 coverage has included a similar themed episode built around the music of Mariah Carey, after which another couple was sent home.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...