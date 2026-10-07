DANCING WITH THE STARS Holds Mariah Carey Night, Another Couple Eliminated
A themed ballroom night leads to another couple leaving the competition.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported on the latest elimination from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, following an episode billed as a themed night dedicated to the music of Mariah Carey. The celebrity dancers and their professional partners performed routines set to Carey's songs before voting results sent another pair home from the ballroom.
The elimination marks the latest result in a season that has already seen two couples voted off in previous weeks. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has tracked the season closely since its premiere, with correspondents including Sam Champion and Cameron Mathison delivering recaps and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the competition's early weeks.
The Mariah Carey-themed broadcast follows a pattern of genre and artist-specific nights built into the show's format this season, giving the remaining celebrity and professional pairings new material to interpret on the ballroom floor each week as the competition narrows.
Earlier in the season, GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported on the show's second couple being sent home following a night dedicated to the show's female competitors, continuing a string of weekly eliminations that have thinned the season 35 cast.
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