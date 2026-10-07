DANCING WITH THE STARS Holds Mariah Carey Night, Another Couple Eliminated

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported on the latest elimination from DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35, following an episode billed as a themed night dedicated to the music of Mariah Carey. The celebrity dancers and their professional partners performed routines set to Carey's songs before voting results sent another pair home from the ballroom.

The elimination marks the latest result in a season that has already seen two couples voted off in previous weeks. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has tracked the season closely since its premiere, with correspondents including Sam Champion and Cameron Mathison delivering recaps and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the competition's early weeks.

The Mariah Carey-themed broadcast follows a pattern of genre and artist-specific nights built into the show's format this season, giving the remaining celebrity and professional pairings new material to interpret on the ballroom floor each week as the competition narrows.

Earlier in the season, GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported on the show's second couple being sent home following a night dedicated to the show's female competitors, continuing a string of weekly eliminations that have thinned the season 35 cast.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me