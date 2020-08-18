DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Season 29 Pro Lineup

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber swung by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to make the announcement.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber swung onto GOOD MORNING AMERICA today to help announce THE LINEUP of pros on DANCING WITH THE STARS this season.

Watch the announcement below!

Three real life couples will be appearing as pros, but they'll be living apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tyra Banks is hosting and executive producing this season, which also features some changes in the professional ballroom dancer lineup. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe will return, and Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will get celebrity partners for the first time.

Here's the full list of pros hitting the dance floor this season:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Britt Stewart

Emma Slater

The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show's pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The new season will kick off September 14 at 8pmET/PT.

