DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Season 29 Pro Lineup
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber swung onto GOOD MORNING AMERICA today to help announce THE LINEUP of pros on DANCING WITH THE STARS this season.
Three real life couples will be appearing as pros, but they'll be living apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tyra Banks is hosting and executive producing this season, which also features some changes in the professional ballroom dancer lineup. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe will return, and Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will get celebrity partners for the first time.
Here's the full list of pros hitting the dance floor this season:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Britt Stewart
Emma Slater
The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show's pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
The new season will kick off September 14 at 8pmET/PT.