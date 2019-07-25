DANCING WITH THE STARS, AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Among ABC Shows at D23 Expo

Fans will laugh, cry and be tempted to bust a move when ABC brings their biggest stars of comedy, action and dance competition to D23 Expo 2019 this August. Be among the first to learn the secrets of what's ahead on ABC's hit series "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."; take a peek behind the curtain of the now-iconic Disney Night on "Dancing with the Stars"; travel to the "ish" universe, centered around groundbreaking comedy "black-ish"; and meet some of your favorite ABC stars in-person during special meet & greet/photo op sessions at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Aug. 23-25, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Presentations:

"Dancing with the Stars" and Disney!

Friday, Aug. 23, 10:00 a.m., D23 Expo Arena

"Good Morning America"'s Ginger Zee hosts a behind-the-scenes peek into the most magical night in the ballroom: Disney Night! Join Ginger, show host Tom Bergeron, show judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Mirrorball champions Rashad Jennings and Jordan Fisher, and "Dancing with the Stars" executive producer Andrew Llinares for a celebration of the "Dancing with the Stars" and Disney connection. There may even be a hint at what's to come on "Dancing with the Stars" 2019 this fall on ABC.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Friday, Aug. 23, 3:00 p.m., D23 Expo Arena

Stars and executive producers from ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." come together to honor the past six seasons of the show while looking forward to the forthcoming thrilling conclusion of the series in summer 2020. Executive producer and head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, will host the presentation with cast members Clark Gregg, new Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, and Jeff Ward as well as executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jeff Bell.

The "ish" Universe: "black-ish," "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish"

Saturday, Aug. 24, 3:00 p.m., D23 Expo Arena

Headlined by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Tika Sumpter, the stars from ABC's "black-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish" and ABC's newest spinoff "mixed-ish" come together to highlight the expanding "ish" universe. Fans won't want to miss this star-studded panel where anything could happen!

Following is the full schedule* of stars making special appearances in the Walt Disney Television booth throughout the weekend:

Friday, Aug. 23

2:00-3:00 p.m.

"Dancing with the Stars" stars past and present Ginger Zee, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tom Bergeron, Rashad Jennings and Jordan Fisher

5:00-6:00 p.m.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward, and executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeff Bell and Jeph Loeb

Saturday, Aug. 24

1:00-2:30 p.m.

"black-ish," "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish" stars to be announced

*Schedule and participants subject to change.

Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children 3-9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $79 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3-9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit www.D23Expo.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories