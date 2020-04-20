CuriosityStream to Premiere Original Docu-Series 4TH AND FOREVER: MUCK CITY

CuriosityStream, a leading independent factual media company, now with more than 13 million subscribers, today announced that its first-ever original docu-series, 4th and Forever: Muck City, will premiere worldwide on Thursday, May 14. The ambitious eight-part series is from award-winning production company Jupiter Entertainment.



Tucked in between Lake Okeechobee and Florida's vast Everglades, the towns of Pahokee and Belle Glade are affectionately known as "Muck City" because of the dark, rich soil that fuels one of the largest sugarcane crops on the planet. Less than an hour's drive from the mansions of West Palm Beach, Muck City is home to one of the greatest rivalries in football - the battle between neighboring Pahokee and Glades Central High Schools. These two powerhouses produce more professional football players per capita than anywhere else, including such stars as Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes, who both appear in the series, as well as Andre Waters, Rickey Jackson, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Spencer and Jessie Hester. With this distinction comes a deep, community-wide obsession with winning.



But this series is about much more than success on the gridiron. It's an inspiring portrait of a unique American community coming together to help its youth succeed in the face of incredibly daunting challenges. It's about helping everyone in the Muck achieve a better life.



"The drama portrayed in 4th and Forever: Muck City is compelling and raw, and you will fall in love and root for these special young men, their coaches, families, and the community," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream. "4th and Forever: Muck City is the story of their dreams, hopes, and challenges and it highlights universal themes of opportunity and class, and even trust and betrayal. It's great premium content to introduce viewers to CuriosityStream."



Filmed at both schools throughout the summer and fall of 2019, 4th and Forever: Muck City documents the emotional roller coaster behind this ongoing rivalry - from the hopeful days of training camp and the hard work of the regular season, to the high stakes of their head-to-head battle in the annual "Muck Bowl" -- one of the most intense match-ups in high school sports.



Favorite son Coach Demir "DJ" Boldin, brother of NFL star receiver Anquan Boldin, returns home to coach his beloved but young Blue Devils of Pahokee, while former NFL wide receiver Jessie Hester takes a second crack at leading his Glades Central Raiders to a championship run.



More than a dozen other players, coaches, and their families are featured in 4th and Forever: Muck City, including Pahokee quarterback Mack Williams and defensive lineman Delonus "Scooter" Kabir; and Glades Central standouts Ja'vontae "Tank" Williams and Jim Davis. Football is the ever-present backdrop as we follow these teammates, friends, and rivals in Muck City, where they encounter life's challenges and battle to achieve personal goals.



4th and Forever: Muck City is produced for CuriosityStream by Jupiter Entertainment. For Jupiter Entertainment the executive producers are Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon, and David Madison. For CuriosityStream the executive producer is Clint Stinchcomb and the Head of Content is Rob Burk.





