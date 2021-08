Curiosity Stream's First-Ever Original Feature Film HEVAL Set For World Premiere September 23rd

Curiosity Stream TODAY announced that its first-ever feature-length original film, HEVAL, will premiere on September 23rd on the streaming service.

The feature-length documentary, produced by Jupiter Entertainment, explores the gripping real-life story of British-born actor Michael Enright, who abandoned his Hollywood career to volunteer for the fight against ISIS in Syria. Some thought he was a selfless hero battling America's most insidious enemy; others saw him as a hot-tempered narcissist, staging a publicity stunt to further his career. But when his service ended, neither the UK nor the US welcomed him back.

Enright and his complex story captured international attention when several media reports, including an in-depth profile in The Washington Post by Manuel Roig-Franzia, confirmed his participation in the Syrian conflict.

Through incisive interviews with the actor, his supporters, his detractors, and top-tier foreign affairs experts - and featuring the actor's own jaw-dropping, never-before-seen helmet-cam video of deadly battles with and interrogations of ISIS fighters - HEVAL gives viewers unprecedented access into a war against evil and one man's controversial role in it.

"HEVAL explores the incredibly complex issues centered around the United States' relationship with the Middle East and its allies by focusing on the fascinating story of one man," said Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for Curiosity Stream. "Jupiter Entertainment has built an impressive track record in factual television, and we are thrilled to partner with them, once again, to tell his incredibly compelling story."

Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter, added: "Michael's story is ripe with global politics, controversy, sacrifice, and unprecedented access into a war against evil. It's the exact type of gripping and complex narrative we are exploring more of as we continue to prioritize premium documentaries."

Today, Enright is struggling to negotiate his way back into his adopted homeland of the United States. Several prominent U.S. officials have come to his defense but global support is waning and Enright's future is more uncertain than ever.

From Emmy Award-winner Adam R. Wood, HEVAL is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Sky Studios for Curiosity Stream. For Jupiter Entertainment, executive producers are Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and Dave Madison, as well as Craig Rosebraugh, Matthew Einstein and Adam R. Wood, who also serves as director. Rob Burk, Head of Original Content, serves as executive producer for Curiosity Stream.