Cuba Gooding Jr. Joins Cast of Crime Thriller ATLAS KING

Broadway alum and Academy Award-winning performer Cuba Gooding Jr. has joined the cast of the gritty new thriller Atlas King, written and directed by Nika Agiashvili (Daughter of the Wolf). Gooding Jr. joins the previously announced Michael Bisping, George Finn, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Anne Winters, alongside new cast members Lara Wolf (Those About to Die), Tetiana Dar (Toxic), and Jeff Perkins (Fluxx). Principal photography kicks off THIS WEEK in Downtown Los Angeles.

The movie follows a hardened ex-fighter, played by Bisping, who returns from exile to bury his best friend and confront old rivalries. Reuniting with his godson (Finn), a streetwise enforcer entangled with a powerful crime syndicate, the two hatch a high-stakes heist in a desperate bid to escape the grip of a ruthless mob boss (Gooding Jr.).

Over the years, Cuba Gooding Jr. has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim and widespread recognition for his work. Some of his most notable roles include his Academy Award-winning performance as Rod Tidwell in "Jerry Maguire," as well as his work in "Boyz n the Hood," "A Few Good Men," and "As Good as It Gets." On stage, Gooding Jr. starred in Broadway's "The Trip to Bountiful" as well as two consecutive runs as Billy Finn in the acclaimed production of the musical "Chicago," both on Broadway as well as the West End.