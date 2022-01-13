Critics Choice Awards Announce New Ceremony Date

The Critics Choice Association has announced that the Critics Choice Awards will now take place on March 13, Variety reports.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in California, airing live at 7:00 p.m. on TBS and The CW. The ceremony was originally set to be broadcast in January, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

West Side Story lead the nominations with a total of 11, including Best Picture, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Supporting Actress for both Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, Best Young Actor/Actress for Rachel Zegler, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay for Tony Kushner, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Costume Design.

Tick, tick...BOOM! received two nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor for Andrew Garfield.

Lin Manuel-Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, which was also nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Peter Dinklage was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the new Cyrano movie musical.

Aaron Sorkin was nominated for Best Screenplay for his work on Being the Ricardos.

Denzel Washington was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

