Crackle Plus Announces Jeff Meier as Head of Programming

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that Jeff Meier has been named head of programming for their Crackle Plus networks, made up of Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Españolflix, FrightPix, and SVOD platform Pivotshare.

Meier comes from Sony Pictures where he was general manager and senior vice president of programming, heading up content efforts for their brands getTV, Sony Movie Channel, and cineSony. Before his involvement with Sony, Jeff served in senior programming roles at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, TV One and Telemundo.

Meier's role will have him overseeing the extensive Crackle and Popcornflix libraries of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of programming that includes exclusive movies such as the Angus MacFadyan medieval action film Robert the Bruce, the Demi Moore/Ed Helms dark comedy Corporate Animals, and Sam Rockwell-starring action comedy Blue Iguana, as well as original unscripted documentaries and series such as the recently launched Bucket List, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

"I am excited to welcome Jeff Meier as our new head of programming," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "Jeff's extensive experience acquiring and programming content for premium VOD and linear media platforms makes him a perfect fit for Crackle Plus. He fully understands the diverse Crackle Plus audience and will drive our mission of changing the world one story at a time."

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, MAKING IT one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.