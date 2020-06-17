Crackle Launches a Curated Music Channel With Music Festivals and Concert Series

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today Crackle's hand-curated Sounds of Summer Channel launching on Wednesday, July 1.

Pop, rock, and R&B fans will find a wide selection of music documentaries and concert films from some of the biggest artists in the recording industry, including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty and more. Many of the films are directed by Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmakers such as Peter Bogdanovich, Jonathan Demme and Maureen Goldthorpe.

With music festivals and concert series in the U.S. postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Crackle is delivering a lineup of virtual music entertainment for viewers to experience at home. The Sounds of Summer Channel will launch with the following series:

Katy Perry: Part of Me

Lady Gaga's Secret World

Rihanna: Good Girl, Bad Girl

Beyoncé: Baby and Beyond

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream

American Rap Stars - Featuring Snoop Dogg, Run DMC, Russell Simmons, Ludacris, Jay-Z, Onyx, Jermaine Dupri, Jamie Foxx, Talib Kweli, Cedric the Entertainer

Rap Sheet: Hip-Hop and the Cops - Featuring Snoop, Kanye, Busta Rhymes, Rusell Simmons, Suge Knight, The Game, Fat Joe, Irv, Jadakiss, Freeway, Cam'ron, Ja Rule, Jim Jones

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

American Hardcore: The History of American Punk Rock 1980-1986

Liam Gallagher: As It Was (a Crackle exclusive)

Sound City

All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records

Above Ground Level: Dubfire

David Bromberg: Unsung Treasure

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (a Crackle original series)

These titles will take Crackle's audience through the artists' rise from obscurity to the heights of stardom while also giving them a peek into their personal lives and showcasing their amazing musical abilities through on-stage tour footage. More titles are planned to be added to the channel in the coming months.

"When concerts and festivals are otherwise cancelled or worrisome to attend, we're thrilled to bring footage of some of the most influential musicians of all time right into the living rooms of our viewers," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "We know that our audience wants to see their favorite artists, and Crackle is working to make it happen."

As one of the only AVODs continually adding exclusive content that uplifts and inspires audiences, Crackle adds the Sounds of Summer Channel alongside other viewer-centric channels, including the recent addition of the Homeschool Channel launched during the pandemic for parents at home in need of educational content.

Crackle is free to use and is available on Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, and devices, Apple TV, most Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizeo), Gaming Consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on PLEX, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop at Crackle.com.

Photo Courtesy of Crackle

