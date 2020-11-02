Crackle Announces the Launch of Crime Thriller BLOOD AND MONEY

Available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Thursday, November 5.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that the thriller Blood and Money will be available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Thursday, November 5.

Directed and co-written by John Barr, the film stars Academy-Award nominee Tom Berenger (Inception, Platoon) and features Kristen Hager (Wanted, Condor) and Paul Ben-Victor (Vinyl, The Irishman).

Retired Marine, Jim Reed (Beregner), lives a life of isolation following his return to the U.S. and his family life falling apart. While hunting in North Maine, Reed finds himself in a dire situation of survival as he stumbles upon a woman's body and a large sum of cash following a botched robbery. Outmanned and outgunned, Reed embarks on a mental and physical battle with four furious thieves that results in death, redemption and hope.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Blood and Money alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Spides, Corporate Animals, On Point, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

"We are delighted to add Blood and Money to Crackle's slate of exclusive programming" said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "This survival thriller set in in frigid Northern Maine is a perfect film for our viewers to watch at the start of the winter season - it will keep them on the edge of their seat."

Blood and Money is distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here:

