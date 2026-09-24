'Coven Academy' Cast Previews New Series About Teenage Witches At Magic School

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their new series 'Coven Academy,' which follows three teenage witches attending an elite magic school. The cast used the segment to introduce their characters and give viewers a first look at the premise driving the show.

The conversation centered on the world of the series, with the three actors describing what drew them to the project and how their characters fit into the story of young witches navigating life at a specialized academy for magic.

Much of the discussion focused on what audiences can expect once 'Coven Academy' arrives, with Weissman, Duplass and Leftwich previewing the tone of the show and the dynamic between their characters as students learning to master their abilities.

The appearance offered an early promotional look at the series ahead of its release, with the cast walking through the setup of the academy setting and hinting at the challenges their characters will face throughout the story.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 10 Hrs 12 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me