'Coven Academy' Cast Previews New Series About Teenage Witches At Magic School
The cast broke down their characters ahead of the show's arrival.
Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their new series 'Coven Academy,' which follows three teenage witches attending an elite magic school. The cast used the segment to introduce their characters and give viewers a first look at the premise driving the show.
The conversation centered on the world of the series, with the three actors describing what drew them to the project and how their characters fit into the story of young witches navigating life at a specialized academy for magic.
Much of the discussion focused on what audiences can expect once 'Coven Academy' arrives, with Weissman, Duplass and Leftwich previewing the tone of the show and the dynamic between their characters as students learning to master their abilities.
The appearance offered an early promotional look at the series ahead of its release, with the cast walking through the setup of the academy setting and hinting at the challenges their characters will face throughout the story.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...