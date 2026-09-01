COVEN ACADEMY to Premiere on Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween'

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Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' returns this October with the premiere of new supernatural teen drama COVEN ACADEMY alongside a lineup of returning titles including 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'Casper.'

COVEN ACADEMY follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they're willing to go to protect their city — and themselves. Told in a bingeable new format, the story unfolds through a series of fast-paced chapters designed to pull audiences deeper into the magic at every turn.

From creator and executive producer Tim Federle, COVEN ACADEMY premieres Oct. 1 on Freeform at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT. The full season will be available the next day on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform on Demand.

Fans can spend Friday, Oct. 16, taking a trip through Tim Burton's gothic world with a marathon featuring 'Edward Scissorhands,' 'Sleepy Hollow,' 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,' 'Dark Shadows' and 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.'

Freeform's October lineup also includes creature features such as 'Monsters, Inc.,' 'Monsters University,' 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed' and 'Frankenweenie,' along with returning haunted house favorites 'Beetlejuice,' 'Casper' and the 'Ghostbusters' franchise, including a Freeform premiere of 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.'

Programming Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy' (Series Premiere, Episodes 1-4)

Friday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy'

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters, Inc.' (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters University' (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spooky Buddies'

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus 2'

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

Monday, Oct. 5

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Arachnophobia'

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters, Inc.' (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters University' (Disney-Pixar)

Thursday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (Freeform Premiere)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy' (Episodes 5-7)

Friday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spider-Man' (2002)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus 2'

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy'

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Toy Story of TERROR!' (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spooky Buddies'

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent'

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Sunday, Oct. 11

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Toy Story of TERROR!' (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Monday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Disturbia'

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Cruella'

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Wednesday, Oct. 14

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

Thursday, Oct. 15

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy' (Season Finale, Episodes 8-10)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Coven Academy'

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Something Wicked This Way Comes'

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Sunday, Oct. 18

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent'

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Toy Story of TERROR!' (Disney-Pixar)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Toy Story of TERROR!' (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Wednesday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

Thursday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Something Wicked This Way Comes'

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Friday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent'

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Cruella'

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (Disney Animated)

8:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Edward Scissorhands'

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

3:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

9:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus 2'

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Spooky Buddies'

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters, Inc.' (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters University' (Disney-Pixar)

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Monday, Oct. 26

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

Tuesday, Oct. 27

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Addams Family' (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Addams Family Values'

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

Wednesday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters II'

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Beetlejuice'

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

Thursday, Oct. 29

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters, Inc.' (Disney-Pixar)

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Monsters University' (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

Friday, Oct. 30

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'Casper' (1995)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Hocus Pocus'

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas'

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – '

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